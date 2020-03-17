Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 6,401 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,634,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 228,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,431,000 after purchasing an additional 812,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $671,482,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 51,571,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.