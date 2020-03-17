Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 96,438 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,438 shares during the period. Dover makes up about 1.8% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.55% of Dover worth $92,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 260,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,063. Dover Corp has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.