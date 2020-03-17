Willie L. Jr. Brown Acquires 10,000 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.62. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

