Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WLTW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.00. 1,013,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,769. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $155.56 and a one year high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,759,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

