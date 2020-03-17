Winding Tree Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $311.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02233090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.