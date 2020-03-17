Wings Trading Down 40.9% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. Wings has a market cap of $945,689.04 and $37,986.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.02274653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 364.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00193535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Binance, Upbit, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

