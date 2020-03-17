Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €102.00 by Nord/LB

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €102.00 ($118.60) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

WDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €177.83 ($206.78).

Shares of ETR:WDI traded down €2.46 ($2.86) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €88.30 ($102.67). 2,785,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 12 month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a 50 day moving average of €126.18 and a 200-day moving average of €125.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

