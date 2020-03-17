Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRCDF traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.75. 2,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596. Wirecard has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $183.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

