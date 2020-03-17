Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to Neutral by Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

WIX traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,033. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.70. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 10.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 45.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at $7,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

