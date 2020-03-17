WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

WTKWY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 55,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

