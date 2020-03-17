Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.02. 4,345,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,476 shares of company stock valued at $54,915,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,209,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,763 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,562,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 301,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

