WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

Shares of WPX opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Lenox Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

