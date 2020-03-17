Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $525,744.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $525,744.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $5,281.91 or 0.99755900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033772 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00108158 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000821 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00083480 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000791 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000182 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 890 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.