Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.80.

WYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

WYND stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $3,811,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 39.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

