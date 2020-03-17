Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

