Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of XEL opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.