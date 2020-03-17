XeniosCoin (XNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $80,707.00

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One XeniosCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XeniosCoin has a market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $80,707.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XeniosCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00648272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010561 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,206,322 coins and its circulating supply is 75,964,999 coins. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin. The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com.

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

XeniosCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XeniosCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XeniosCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XeniosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XeniosCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XeniosCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.