XMax Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $751,876.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. XMax has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $751,876.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Hotbit, ABCC and DDEX. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 57.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.04037116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,944,475,735 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Hotbit, Coinrail, DDEX, CryptoBridge, HADAX, Graviex, ABCC and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

