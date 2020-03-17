XYO Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, IDEX and YoBit. XYO has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $13,006.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, KuCoin, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

