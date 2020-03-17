Yandex (YNDX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2020 – Yandex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Yandex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/29/2020 – Yandex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Yandex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2020 – Yandex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yandex reported mixed fourth quarter results wherein earnings missed the estimates but revenues topped the same. The company’s core search business and increasing online advertising revenues were the key growth drivers. Also, Yandex continued to experience increase in its share in the Russian search market. The company’s solid momentum across Taxi, Classifieds, Media Services and Experiments segments remained positive and are expected to contribute well in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, strengthening ridesharing business will continue to aid growth in Taxi segment. The stock has outperformed the industry over a year. However, mounting investments across all the segments pose a serious threat to its margin expansion. Further, rising competition from search giant like Google remains a risk to its search market position.”

2/21/2020 – Yandex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Yandex had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/18/2020 – Yandex had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Yandex was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Yandex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2020 – Yandex is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yandex by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,614 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Yandex by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,770 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Yandex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,883,000 after acquiring an additional 799,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,466,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

