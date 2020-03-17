YEE Tops 1-Day Volume of $78,378.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. YEE has a total market cap of $655,469.81 and $78,378.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YEE has traded down 34% against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, DEx.top, DigiFinex and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00056013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00067745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.03965075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039440 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, OKEx, Huobi, DigiFinex, ABCC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

