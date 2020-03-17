York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Acquires 236,600 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 253.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Post comprises approximately 2.1% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Post worth $35,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Post by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Post by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 862,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.