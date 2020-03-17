York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 767,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,724,000. Ashland Global comprises approximately 3.4% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of Ashland Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

ASH traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. 751,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

