York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,003,000. Union Pacific comprises about 1.7% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.63. 8,021,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,554. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $120.38 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

