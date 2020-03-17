York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,517 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises about 6.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Allergan worth $107,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

NYSE:AGN traded up $7.14 on Tuesday, reaching $171.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,390,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,597. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.