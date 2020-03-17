York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Takes $61.42 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 432,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,419,000. Varian Medical Systems makes up 3.5% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Varian Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

VAR traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.26. 1,676,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.56. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,686 shares of company stock worth $2,253,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

