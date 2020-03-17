YPF (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YPF. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Santander downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of YPF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. YPF has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Analysts predict that YPF will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in YPF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,160,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in YPF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Akanthos Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in YPF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 611,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in YPF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 316,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in YPF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 451,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

