Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Aspen Group reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

ASPU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 139,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,709. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.88. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 6,505 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,656.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $338,713.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,672.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $602,816. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

