Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Post $0.71 EPS

Brokerages predict that Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

CYOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Changyou.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 110,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,060,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 763,162 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYOU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,635. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

