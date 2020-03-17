Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KAR traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 2,444,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,796. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

