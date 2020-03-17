Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Million

Analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report sales of $10.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.41 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $9.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $39.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.07 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $54.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

