Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 240,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,718. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

