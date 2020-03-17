Zacks: Analysts Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVXL. BidaskClub upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.58. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

