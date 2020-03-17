Zacks: Analysts Expect Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Drive Shack’s earnings. Drive Shack posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Drive Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Drive Shack.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 184.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens bought 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $655,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,966.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Jr. Goodfield bought 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,144.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,761.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,236,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,861 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Drive Shack by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Drive Shack by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Drive Shack by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.61. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Drive Shack (DS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.