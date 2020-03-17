Zacks: Analysts Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

ENLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENLV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 92,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,406. The company has a market cap of $53.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.55. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

