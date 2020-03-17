Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). Hamilton Beach Brands had a positive return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5,121.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 384,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,369,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBB stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. 43,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $144.63 million, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

