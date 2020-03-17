Zacks: Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Navigator posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navigator.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navigator presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Navigator stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Navigator has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Navigator by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Navigator by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Navigator by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 120,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Navigator by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

