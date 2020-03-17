Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 117.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Loop Capital upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian grew its position in ArcBest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ArcBest by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ArcBest by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

