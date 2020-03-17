Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 36,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,078. The company has a market cap of $448.56 million, a P/E ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

