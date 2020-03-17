Zacks: Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.81. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,552,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,067,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. AT&T has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

