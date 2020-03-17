Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Exfo posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXFO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Exfo from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Exfo stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exfo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

