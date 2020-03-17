Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. Wedbush lifted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Navient by 40.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Navient by 255.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 118,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 7.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 280,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Navient by 43.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 52,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

