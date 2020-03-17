Zap (ZAP) Trading Down 47.7% This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $452,346.94 and $38,071.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00055291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.59 or 0.04208581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039558 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

