Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Trading 27.8% Lower This Week

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $121,909.07 and approximately $40.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,248,824 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

