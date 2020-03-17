Zel Market Capitalization Achieves $2.14 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $21.09 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zel has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00469113 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00116835 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 455.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002711 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002469 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 308.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 96,160,100 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

