Zen Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 56.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $85,900.97 and approximately $31.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 62.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 336.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.02228263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00192200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00056258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035603 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

