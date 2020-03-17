Zero Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Zero has traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $162,890.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00470034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00117651 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00091391 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 648.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008988 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002489 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 297.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,351,274 coins and its circulating supply is 8,304,163 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

