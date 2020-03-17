ZeusNetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ZeusNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZeusNetwork has a market cap of $14,651.53 and approximately $33.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006113 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com.

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.