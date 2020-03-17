Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0001 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $130,672.15 and $19,678.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 398.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.02239253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00192628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00034873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

