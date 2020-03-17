Zilla (ZLA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,948.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $167,110.20 and approximately $9,948.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02233090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035497 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.